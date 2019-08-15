US Police Say Suspect in Deadly Philadelphia Shooting in Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The suspected shooter who killed six police officers in the United States' city of Philadelphia was taken into custody, local police said after an hours-long standoff with the gunman.

"UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. Swat is still clearing the house," a police spokesman, Eric Gripp, wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ABC broadcaster reported that the suspected gunman had surrendered to the authorities.