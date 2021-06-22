US Political Will Key to Better Relations with Russia - Ambassador Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters that the progress towards better relationship between the two countries depends solely on the political will of the American side.

"Today everything depends on the political will of the United States - whether it is ready to implement those positive words that were said by our two presidents in Geneva," Antonov told Russian reporters.

He underscored Russia's "constructive dispositions" to build "equal and pragmatic" relations with the US.