US President Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Be New Supreme Court Justice

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

US President Donald Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Be New Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, to fill a Supreme Court seat vacated after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court.

She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution, Judge Amy Coney Barrett," Trump said at the White House lawn on Saturday.

"This is my third such nomination .... and it is a very proud moment indeed," Trump said. "You are going to be fantastic," Trump added, addressing Amy Coney Barrett who was standing beside him.

"If confirmed, Justice Barrett will make history as the first mother of school-aged children ever to serve on the US Supreme Court," the US President pointed out.

More Stories From World

