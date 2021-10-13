US Remains Committed to Stable, Predictable Relations With Russia - Nuland

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States remains committed to stable and predictable relations with Russia, US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday after meeting Kremlin officials in Moscow.

"Very much appreciated the frank, productive review of U.

S.-Russia relations with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Ushakov at the Kremlin this morning. We remain committed to a stable, predictable relationship," Nuland said, as quoted by Jason Rebholz, a spokesman for the US embassy to Russia, on Twitter.