Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

US Reports 'Successful Counterterrorism Operation' in Somalia, Promises Details Later

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US forces have conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday, promising to provide details later.

"The U.S. military conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia. Additional details will be provided in the coming days," the statement said.

The assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed, it added.

On Tuesday, AFRICOM said it eliminated two members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia on January 23.

Somalian media reported on Monday that 39 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces with the support of their international security partners. It came a day after al-Shabaab militants attacked a government building in Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.

