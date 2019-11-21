US, Russian Officials Discuss Consular Legal Matters in Washington - Embassy

Russian and US officials addressed consular legal issues during bilateral talks in Washington, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian and US officials addressed consular legal issues during bilateral talks in Washington , the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"On November 19, Russian-American consultations on consular legal issues were held in Washington," the embassy said in a statement.

"The talks were held in a businesslike, non-confrontational manner. Both sides confirmed their interest in finding mutually acceptable solutions to all the discussed issues."

The Russian delegation was led by the head of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Volynkin, while Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch headed the American delegation, according to the embassy.