WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US government does not believe that the Chinese surveillance balloon detected over the United States creates a significant value added over what China can collect via its low orbit satellites, a senior US Defense Department official said.

"Whatever the surveillance payload is on this balloon, It does not create significant value added over and above what the PRC is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low Earth orbit," the official said during a press briefing on Thursday.