UrduPoint.com

US Secretary Of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:59 PM

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington on Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss regional and security issues, including Iran and Middle East, US Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington on Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss regional and security issues, including Iran and middle East, US Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

The meeting between Blinken and Gantz took place amid the resumption of the seventh round of the Vienna-hosted talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which the United States withdrew during the presidency of Donald Trump.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz today.

They discussed a range of regional and security topics, including Iran and the U.S. commitment to Israel's security," Price said in a statement.

Both senior officials also discussed the unresolved Palestinian problem.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration's belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Gantz met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. The top defense chiefs discussed alleged "nuclear provocations" and other threatening activities by Iran.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Washington Democracy Nuclear Pentagon Trump Price Austin United States Middle East From Top

Recent Stories

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

20 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in ..

Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in Tourists in Russia - Vector Ce ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting decides to soon remove public transport fr ..

Meeting decides to soon remove public transport from BRT routes

3 minutes ago
 Woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband i ..

Woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Karachi

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.99 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.99 million

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.