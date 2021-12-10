US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington on Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss regional and security issues, including Iran and Middle East, US Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Washington on Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss regional and security issues, including Iran and middle East, US Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

The meeting between Blinken and Gantz took place amid the resumption of the seventh round of the Vienna-hosted talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which the United States withdrew during the presidency of Donald Trump.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz today.

They discussed a range of regional and security topics, including Iran and the U.S. commitment to Israel's security," Price said in a statement.

Both senior officials also discussed the unresolved Palestinian problem.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration's belief that Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy," Price added.

Earlier on Thursday, Gantz met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. The top defense chiefs discussed alleged "nuclear provocations" and other threatening activities by Iran.