US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States continues to seek diplomatic approaches to avoid an arms race and military conflict while seeking to strengthen strategic stability, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a meeting of the United Nations First Committee on Monday.

The First Committee is one of six main committees at the UN General Assembly that deals with international security and disarmament matters. The committee meets annually after the General Assembly general debate takes place.

"The United States stands by its principle - we will continue to seek bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military conflict, straighten strategic stability, increase mutual understanding and competence and prevent an arms race that would benefit no one but endanger all," Sherman said.

The US Deputy Secretary of State said that principle will guide the United States' work in the First Committee.

The First Committee has started working on issues concerning disarmament. Given the current focus on impact of the situation in Ukraine, the First Committee session is expected to run until December.