US Sees New START Treaty as Instrument of Stability - Russia Envoy Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The New START treaty is an instrument of stability in US-Russia relationship, and the Biden administration will continue dialogue with Moscow to resume reciprocal nuclear arsenal inspections, President Joe Biden's nominee for the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Wednesday.

"I think having some ability to agree on the inspections for the verification is one measure that we can continue to pursue and I believe the administration, which was ready to meet to talk about resuming inspections, is still prepared to do. We see the treaty as an instrument of stability," Tracy said during a Senate confirmation hearing.