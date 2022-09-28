UrduPoint.com

US Sen. Graham Says Russian Nuclear Attack On Ukraine Would Also Be Attack On NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 09:46 PM

US Sen. Graham Says Russian Nuclear Attack on Ukraine Would Also Be Attack on NATO

US Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that if Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it would also be an attack on NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that if Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it would also be an attack on NATO.

"If Putin uses a nuclear weapon, if he follows through on his threat in Ukraine, I would consider that an attack on NATO writ large," Graham said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on war crimes accountability on Wednesday. "The radiation would affect all of Europe, not just Ukraine."

He called for both Congress and NATO to reinforce the message that "all hell would come to bear on Putin," should the Russian president direct a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Graham said that Congress would make efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons and economic assistance to continue fighting; to classify Russia as a Category 5 state sponsor of terror like North Korea and Iran, and to "open up evidentiary lanes to the ICC" to facilitate the prosecution of alleged Russian war crimes.

He added that if Congress could achieve all of this by the end of the year, then 2023 would be a "consequential year" that would see the turn of the tide of battle in Ukraine.

Announcing partial mobilization to support the special military operation in Ukraine last week, President Vladimir Putin accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Senate ICC Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin North Korea Congress All Weapon

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Troops Attacked University in Kherson, C ..

Ukrainian Troops Attacked University in Kherson, Causing Casualties

3 minutes ago
 PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed route extended to Tower

PBS Gulshan-e-Hadeed route extended to Tower

13 minutes ago
 SITE Association elects new body

SITE Association elects new body

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks for plantation in forests to cop ..

Commissioner asks for plantation in forests to cope with climate change

15 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Students Facing Draft Detained at Polish ..

Ukrainian Students Facing Draft Detained at Polish Border - Reports

15 minutes ago
 EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Russians O ..

EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Russians Over Referendums - Borrell

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.