US Sen. Graham Says Russian Nuclear Attack on Ukraine Would Also Be Attack on NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that if Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it would also be an attack on NATO.

"If Putin uses a nuclear weapon, if he follows through on his threat in Ukraine, I would consider that an attack on NATO writ large," Graham said during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on war crimes accountability on Wednesday. "The radiation would affect all of Europe, not just Ukraine."

He called for both Congress and NATO to reinforce the message that "all hell would come to bear on Putin," should the Russian president direct a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Graham said that Congress would make efforts to provide Ukraine with weapons and economic assistance to continue fighting; to classify Russia as a Category 5 state sponsor of terror like North Korea and Iran, and to "open up evidentiary lanes to the ICC" to facilitate the prosecution of alleged Russian war crimes.

He added that if Congress could achieve all of this by the end of the year, then 2023 would be a "consequential year" that would see the turn of the tide of battle in Ukraine.

Announcing partial mobilization to support the special military operation in Ukraine last week, President Vladimir Putin accused the west of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means in case its territorial integrity is threatened.