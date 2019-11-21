(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced the nomination of John Sullivan to become the next United States ambassador to Russia to the full Senate, Chairman Jim Risch said in a release on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased to see John Sullivan's nomination to be US ambassador to Russia advance to the full Senate today," Risch said. "I hope the Senate will confirm Mr. Sullivan soon."