UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Committee Advances Sullivan's Nomination To Be Ambassador To Russia - Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Senate Committee Advances Sullivan's Nomination to Be Ambassador to Russia - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced the nomination of John Sullivan to become the next United States ambassador to Russia to the full Senate, Chairman Jim Risch said in a release on Wednesday.

"I am very pleased to see John Sullivan's nomination to be US ambassador to Russia advance to the full Senate today," Risch said. "I hope the Senate will confirm Mr. Sullivan soon."

Related Topics

Senate Russia United States

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

2 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

2 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

2 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.