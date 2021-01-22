UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Advances Biden Defense Chief Nominee, House To Vote On Military Waiver

Fri 22nd January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US Senate Armed Services Committee approved President Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary on Thursday.

"The Senate Armed Services Committee today voted by voice to favorably report the nomination of Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense," the committee said in a statement.

"The Senate will not vote to confirm Austin until the Committee receives and reviews Austin's replies to Questions for the Record."

The House will shortly vote to waive a current restriction banning former military officers from serving in the role.

Austin is a retired four star general who previously headed US Central Command (CENTCOM). He would be the first ever African-American to serve as secretary of defense.

