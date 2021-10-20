US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Impose Sanctions Tied to S. China Sea Issues - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would impose sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities involved in activities related to China's territorial disputes in the South China Sea and East China Sea, the panel's chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement.

"At today's business meeting, SFRC passed S. 1657, the South China Sea and East China Sea Sanctions Act of 2021," Menendez wrote on Twitter. "The bill moves next to the Senate Floor."