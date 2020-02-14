UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution To Limit Military Action In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution to Limit Military Action in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Senate on Wednesday approved a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's ability to conduct US military action in Iran without congressional authorization.

The measure, introduced by Senator Time Kaine after the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, passed the Senate in a 55-45 vote.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Senate not to support the resolution, saying now is not the time to show "weakness" or send a "bad signal" to Iran. The White House has indicated that Trump will veto the legislation.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Iran Vote White House Trump Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

56 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Quarantined Traveler in State of Texas Becomes 15t ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief urges promotion of diversity, global peac ..

4 minutes ago

MS vows to provide healthcare facilities to patien ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Interior Ministry Says Checking Meduza, BB ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.