US Senate Passes War Powers Resolution to Limit Military Action in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Senate on Wednesday approved a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's ability to conduct US military action in Iran without congressional authorization.

The measure, introduced by Senator Time Kaine after the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, passed the Senate in a 55-45 vote.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the Senate not to support the resolution, saying now is not the time to show "weakness" or send a "bad signal" to Iran. The White House has indicated that Trump will veto the legislation.