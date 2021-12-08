US Senate Rejects Resolution To Block $650Mln In Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia
Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 06:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The US Senate rejected a resolution that would have blocked $650 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
The Senate struck down the measure with a 30-67 vote on Tuesday night.
The US arms sale to Saudi Arabia includes 280 medium range air-to-air missiles used to defend against attacks such as Houthi explosive-equipped drones.