US Senator Cruz Ends Vacation After Backlash for Leaving Texas Amid Winter Storm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday put an early end to his vacation trip to the resort town Cancun, Mexico, after being criticized for leaving Texas as the state struggles with power outages amid a severe winter storm.

"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said in a statement. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back [to Texas] this afternoon."

Cruz said his staff is in constant communication with state and local leaders in Texas, working to address the power outages and other issues related to the winter storm.

On Wednesday, Cruz faced backlash from Texas residents, primarily Democrats, who called for his resignation, after photos of him taking a flight to Cancun circulated on social media.

More than 400,000 homes in Texas do not have amid the storm, which represents an improvement to the more than 3.1 million homes that were first affected on Monday.