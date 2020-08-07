UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senators Introduce Bill To Ban Drone Sales To Non-Allied Countries - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:50 AM

US Senators Introduce Bill to Ban Drone Sales to Non-Allied Countries - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A bipartisan group of US Senators have introduced legislation to block the sales of advanced armed drones to countries such as Saudi Arabia that are not close allies to the United States, Senator Chris Murphy's office said in a press release.

"US Senator Chris Murphy, US Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), US Senator Bernie Sanders, US Senator Rand Paul, and US Senator Chris Coons on Thursday introduced legislation to block the sale of advanced armed drones to countries not closely allied to the United States," the release said on Thursday.

The bill prohibits the sales of advanced drones with a range greater than 300 kilometer or a payload greater than 500 kilograms, but an exception will be made for NATO member countries and Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Israel, the release said.

The lawmakers are countering efforts by the Trump administration to bypass a review process at the Defense Department and State Department of advanced weapons sales.

Murphy said one of the main intentions of the ban is to prevent the Trump administration from "giving a blank check" to countries like Saudi Arabia.

In the same release, Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, also expressed concerns about arms to Gulf states.

"I am concerned that making it easier for the United States to export weapon-capable UAS systems to Saudi Arabia and the UAE further entrenches the US role in the war in Yemen and perpetuates an incentive structure for keeping rather than drawing down US presence in the middle East," Lee said.

In May 2019, Trump declared a national emergency to bypass Congress after opposition from lawmakers of both parties blocked an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Related Topics

NATO Australia Israel Yemen UAE Trump Sale Same Japan South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Middle East May Congress 2019 From Billion Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belgazprombank Case Involving Baba ..

4 hours ago

US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entit ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

6 hours ago

Armed Man Takes Hostages at Bank Branch in France' ..

4 hours ago

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa family heads for huge electi ..

4 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.