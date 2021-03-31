US Sends 40 IS Fighters From Al-Houl Jail to Al-Shaddadi Base in Northeast Syria - Reports

The US military has transferred 40 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) from the al-Houl prison in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province to its base in Al Hasakah's town of al-Shaddadi, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing a local source

"Three military helicopters of the US occupation forces, accompanied by three attack helicopters, landed on Tuesday evening in al-Shadadi base and they were carrying about 40 Daesh terrorists who were transferred from al-Houl prison, which is run by QSD [Syrian Democratic Forces] militia in cooperation with the occupation forces,'' the source said.

Among the transferred terrorists are two Iraqi nationals � Ziyad Idris (known as Abu Saif al-Iraqi) and Najdat Masoud Rida (Abu Bakr al-Furati) � who occupied senior positions within the group and were responsible for operations in Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Deir ez-Zor, according to SANA.