US Sends 40 IS Fighters From Al-Houl Jail To Al-Shaddadi Base In Northeast Syria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:06 PM

The US military has transferred 40 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) from the al-Houl prison in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province to its base in Al Hasakah's town of al-Shaddadi, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing a local source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US military has transferred 40 members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) from the al-Houl prison in Syria's northeastern Al Hasakah province to its base in Al Hasakah's town of al-Shaddadi, the official Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing a local source.

"Three military helicopters of the US occupation forces, accompanied by three attack helicopters, landed on Tuesday evening in al-Shadadi base and they were carrying about 40 Daesh terrorists who were transferred from al-Houl prison, which is run by QSD [Syrian Democratic Forces] militia in cooperation with the occupation forces,'' the source said.

Among the transferred terrorists are two Iraqi nationals � Ziyad Idris (known as Abu Saif al-Iraqi) and Najdat Masoud Rida (Abu Bakr al-Furati) � who occupied senior positions within the group and were responsible for operations in Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Deir ez-Zor, according to SANA.

