US Sentences New York Man to 20 Years for Aiding Islamic State - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) New York resident Zachary Clark has been sentenced to a prison sentence of 20 years for trying to provide material support for the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A New York man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS [Islamic State]," the Justice Department said, referring to Clark, who also goes by the Names Umar Kabir, Umar Shishani and Abu Talha.

The Justice Department said Clark pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019 and then spread the terror group's propaganda and bomb-making instructions in an attempt to inspire acts of terrorism in New York City and elsewhere.

Clark posted detailed instructions on how to plan and execute such attacks, the Justice Department added.

Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.