UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sentences New York Man To 20 Years For Aiding Islamic State - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Sentences New York Man to 20 Years for Aiding Islamic State - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) New York resident Zachary Clark has been sentenced to a prison sentence of 20 years for trying to provide material support for the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A New York man was sentenced today to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, aka ISIS [Islamic State]," the Justice Department said, referring to Clark, who also goes by the Names Umar Kabir, Umar Shishani and Abu Talha.

The Justice Department said Clark pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019 and then spread the terror group's propaganda and bomb-making instructions in an attempt to inspire acts of terrorism in New York City and elsewhere.

Clark posted detailed instructions on how to plan and execute such attacks, the Justice Department added.

Clark pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia ISIS Iraq Man New York 2019

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Chief Says White Supremacists Top ..

44 seconds ago

Upcoming Northwest Passage Voyage Seeks to Boost U ..

45 seconds ago

Biden to Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Amba ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.