US Seven-Day Average Of COVID-19 Cases Down 5% From Previous Week - CDC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The US seven-day average for newly reported cases has dropped by 5% in comparison with the previous week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"The current seven-day average cases is about 744,600 cases per day, a decrease of about 5% over the previous week," Walensky told a virtual press briefing.

The seven-day average of deaths exceeds 1,700 per day, she said, adding that the number of hospitalizations increased by about 1% compared with the previous week.

"In some parts of the country we are seeing the numbers of daily cases caused by the Omicron variant beginning to decline," Walensky said.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients noted, during the same briefing, that about 210 million Americans are fully vaccinated now. He said that about 75% of adults have received two shots of a vaccine

