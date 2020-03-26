UrduPoint.com
US State Of Maryland Confirms 157 New COVID-19 Cases For Total Of 580 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

US State of Maryland Confirms 157 New COVID-19 Cases for Total of 580 - Governor

The US state of Maryland has registered 157 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the largest one-day increase so far, with the total number of infected residents reaching 580, Governor Larry Hogan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has registered 157 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the largest one-day increase so far, with the total number of infected residents reaching 580, Governor Larry Hogan said on Thursday.

"The state of Maryland now has 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - an increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date," Hogan said via Twitter.

The governor noted that in the national capital area, including the city of Washington, DC and the states of Virginia and Maryland, there are now more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Hogan warned that this number may "dramatically and rapidly rise" in the coming days.

"We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the national capital region, and in America," he said.

Hogan promised to do everything possible to support Maryland's economy and provide help to those in need.

