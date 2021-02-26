US Strikes Destroy Multiple Facilities Used by Iran-Backed Militia in E. Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US retaliatory airstrikes targeting infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria ended up destroying multiple facilities, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

"At President Biden's direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," Kirby said on Thursday evening. "These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel.

Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS)."

Earlier, CBS news and other media reported the airstrike, with some raising questions as to why the retaliation took place in Syria and not Iraq.