US Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack on Oil Facilities in Saudi Arabia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States strongly condemns the latest Houthi attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and regards the attacks as a provocation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States again joins the international community in strongly condemning the attacks against Saudi Arabia that struck an oil facility in Jizan," the statement said. "The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict."