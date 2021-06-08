US Supreme Court Refuses to Pick Up Case Challenging Male-Only Military Draft - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US Supreme Court by its order on Monday has refused to consider a petition by the National Coalition for Men (NCM) that challenges the military selective service criterion requiring only men and not women to register for the draft upon turning 18.

The Supreme Court has denied the petition for writ of certiorari to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit where the case is being currently considered and thus refused to decide upon the issue of gender-based military draft.

Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh, in her statement pointed out that "it remains to be seen whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Service Act" while cautioning against granting review to the Act.

The statement recalled that on March 25, 2020, the National Commission of Military, National, and Public Service, created by Congress in 2016, released its final report, in which it recommended the elimination of male-only registration for the draft.

The petitioners from the NCM supported their claims by stating that as of 2015 there are no longer any positions in the US Armed Forces closed to women while beginning in 1991, thousands of women successfully served in a wide range of combat roles.