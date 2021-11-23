US Targets 2 Vessels, 1 Entity in New Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States will impose sanctions on one entity and two vessels that are allegedly involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project which the US government and lawmakers continue to oppose, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended. The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property," Blinken said in a statement.