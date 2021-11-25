US Technical Assistance to Ukraine in 2021 Worth Over $130Mln - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The total amount of US technical assistance to Ukraine in 2021 is worth more than $130 million, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"The total amount of material and technical assistance to the United States in 2021 amounted to more than $130 million .

.. It is especially important that the United States provides Ukraine with high-tech equipment that is not produced by the national defense complex," Kuleba told a press conference.