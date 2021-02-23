UrduPoint.com
US To Lower Flags On Federal Properties As COVID-19 Deaths Top Half Million - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will order flags displayed on Federal property across the United States to be lowered at half staff in memory of the half a million Americans who died as a result of the COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"President Biden will... order all flags on federal property to be lowered at half staff for the next five days," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Biden and the First Lady as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman plan to mark the grim milestone by attending a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown and asking all Americans to join in a moment of silence.

Psaki added that Biden will also deliver remarks to highlight the magnitude of loss and speak "to the power of the American people to turn the tide on this pandemic by working together, following public health guidelines and getting in line to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible."

