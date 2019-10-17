US to Remove Sanctions on Turkey Once Ceasefire in Effect in Northeast Syria - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The United States will remove sanctions against Turkey after full implementation of a permanent ceasefire in northeastern Syria, US Vice President Mike Pence told reporters in Ankara on Thursday.

"The United States will not impose any further sanctions on Turkey," Pence said. "Once the permanent ceasefire is in effect, the President [Donald Trump] has agree to withdraw the economic sanctions that were imposed this last Monday."

Pence said the removal of sanctions was the only thing offered to Turkey in exchange for the ceasefire in north Syria.