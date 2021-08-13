US-Trained Afghan Army Fled Kandahar, Making Taliban Capture Possible - Russian Diplomat

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) took control over Afghanistan's Kandahar not following fighting but just because the Afghan army that was trained by NATO and the United States fled, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday

Taliban managed to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city of Kandahar, and Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.

"The capture of Kandahar shows exactly what we discussed: it was taken not as a result of fighting with courageous resistance of the Afghan troops, it was seized because the Afghan army, which the Americans and NATO trained so cheerfully, fled," Kabulov said.