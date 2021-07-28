US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Will Certainly Have Consequences - Jaishankar

The US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan will naturally trigger consequences, but there is no need to assess whether it is good or bad, since in diplomacy one deals with what one has, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday

"It is natural, I would say inevitable, that if the United States, which for the last 20 years had a robust military presence in Afghanistan, withdraws that presence, there will be consequences. The issue is not whether it is good or bad, what is done is done, it is a policy taken, and I think in diplomacy you deal with what you have," Jaishankar said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.