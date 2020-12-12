US Troubled by Mexican Bill to Hinder Law Enforcement Cooperation - Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US government is troubled by new legislation currently before the Mexican Congress that would hinder law enforcement cooperation between the two nations, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Mexican lawmakers are advancing a bill to impose restrictions on operations with the FBI and US drug enforcement agency. The bill is in reaction to a US operation targeting a former Mexican official.

"We are troubled by legislation currently before the Mexican Congress, which would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult," Barr said on Friday.

"This would make the citizens of Mexico and the United States less safe."

Barr said passage of the bill will only benefit violent transnational criminal organizations the US and Mexico jointly need to stop.

In October, US security agents detained Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in Los Angeles over alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. The incident caused resentment in Mexico, as the US government did not inform Mexican officials about the operation.