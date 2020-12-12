UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Troubled By Mexican Bill To Hinder Law Enforcement Cooperation - Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 05:30 AM

US Troubled by Mexican Bill to Hinder Law Enforcement Cooperation - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US government is troubled by new legislation currently before the Mexican Congress that would hinder law enforcement cooperation between the two nations, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Mexican lawmakers are advancing a bill to impose restrictions on operations with the FBI and US drug enforcement agency. The bill is in reaction to a US operation targeting a former Mexican official.

"We are troubled by legislation currently before the Mexican Congress, which would have the effect of making cooperation between our countries more difficult," Barr said on Friday.

"This would make the citizens of Mexico and the United States less safe."

Barr said passage of the bill will only benefit violent transnational criminal organizations the US and Mexico jointly need to stop.

In October, US security agents detained Former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda in Los Angeles over alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. The incident caused resentment in Mexico, as the US government did not inform Mexican officials about the operation.

Related Topics

Salvador Los Angeles Cienfuegos United States Mexico Money October Congress Criminals FBI Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

7 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

7 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

7 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

7 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

7 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.