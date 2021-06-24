UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Warns Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Recipients To Watch For Enlarged Heart Symptoms - CDC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Warns Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Recipients to Watch for Enlarged Heart Symptoms - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The US government continues to recommend coronavirus vaccinations for everyone 12 years of age and older, albeit with a new warning to watch for symptoms of an enlarged heart reported by a fraction of people receiving the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said.

"The known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis [enlarged heart]. Also, most patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better," the CDC said in a press release on Wednesday.

The release, however, urged vaccine recipients to "be on the lookout for any of the following symptoms: chest pain; shortness of breath; feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart" and to seek medical care if any of the symptoms occur following the first or second jab.

The US food and Drug Administration is expected to add similar warnings accompanying both vaccines, according to media reports.

The CDC release was issued following a day in which the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) began reviewing reports of myocarditis connected with the two vaccines - the most detailed data coming from the Israeli Health Ministry, according to one presentation.

Related Topics

Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

2 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

2 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

3 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

3 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.