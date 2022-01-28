The United States welcomes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments that Russia does not want a war as tensions mount over Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States welcomes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments that Russia does not want a war as tensions mount over Ukraine, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Russia does not want a war with the West, and there will be no war if it depends on Moscow.

The foreign minister added that Russia wants to "work honestly" when it comes to its proposals on security guarantees, adding that the West is "hysterically" the topic of Russia's alleged threat to Ukraine.

"I would say on the Russian Foreign Minister's comments from this morning, I would say we welcome his comments that Russia does not want war and we would welcome a reply from the Russian government to the principles we have laid out for them but this needs to be backed up with action. While we welcome the message, we need to see it backed up by swift action," the official said.