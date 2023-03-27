UrduPoint.com

US Will Lay Out Principles On Use Of Surveillance Tech At Democracy Summit - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

US Will Lay Out Principles on Use of Surveillance Tech at Democracy Summit - State Dept.

The United States and other members of the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) will unveil a set of guiding principles on the use of surveillance technology by government entities as part of the Summit for Democracy later this week, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The United States and other members of the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) will unveil a set of guiding principles on the use of surveillance technology by government entities as part of the Summit for Democracy later this week, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"As part of this week's Summit for Democracy, the members of the FOC and other partners will lay out a set of guiding principles on government use of surveillance technologies," Sherman said during an Atlantic Council event.

The principles will describe responsible use of surveillance tech, reflect democratic values and minimize data collection, Sherman said.

The Summit for Democracy will be held virtually from March 28-30. The summit is a "flagship presidential initiative" that illustrates US President Joe Biden's commitment to putting democracy and human rights at the forefront of US foreign policy, the State Department said.

On March 30, US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will speak during sessions on advancing technology for democracy, according to a State Department summit schedule.

The US needs to reinforce rules for cyberspace that mirror those of the rules-based international order, Sherman said.

