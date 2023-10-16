Open Menu

VC-SAU Expresses Grief Over Death Of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 07:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri, on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow on the demise of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar, the former Chairman Department of Farm Power and Machinery Faculty of Engineering.

According to University spokesperson, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar died in a private hospital in Karachi on October 15, 2023, after a brief illness.

While expressing sympathies with family members, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that Dr Tagar was a hardworking and competent teacher and his service would be remembered for a long time.

The faculty, officers, and employees of the university also expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Tagar had received his bachelor and master's degrees from the Faculty of Engineering, Sindh Agriculture University, and completed his PhD from Nanjing Agricultural University, China. He was a gold and silver medalist during his studies and served as a teacher in his faculty since 2008. He also earned honors during his teaching career.

