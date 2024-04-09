Open Menu

Venezuela Arrests Ex-oil Minister El Aissami In Graft Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Venezuela arrests ex-oil minister El Aissami in graft probe

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Venezuelan authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of influential ex-oil minister Tareck El Aissami, who had resigned from his post last year amid a corruption scandal at state oil company PDVSA.

"We have managed to reveal the direct participation and consequent arrest" of El Aissami, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said, adding that charges would be announced "in the next few hours."

El Aissami, 49, also previously headed PDVSA. He was a close lieutenant to President Nicolas Maduro, serving as his vice president from 2017 to 2018.

He resigned in March 2023 amid a corruption scandal over irregularities in the management of funds from oil operations carried out with crypto assets.

The case also led to the detention of dozens of officials, including top management of the Sunacrip crypto regulator.

Saab displayed photos of El Aissami under arrest, handcuffed while under the escort of two officials.

He also announced the capture of Simon Zerpa, an ex-economy minister, and Samar Lopez, a businessman accused of money laundering.

The new arrests add to some 61 people taken into custody amid the investigation into PDVSA US-based subsidiary Citgo.

Several experts have accused Maduro of using the investigation as an excuse for a "political purge."

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Company Oil Money March 2017 2018 Post From Top

Recent Stories

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

13 minutes ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

13 minutes ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

23 minutes ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

13 minutes ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

13 minutes ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

13 minutes ago
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

54 minutes ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

1 hour ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

2 hours ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

2 hours ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World