Venezuela, Honduras Restore Diplomatic Relations - Caracas

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Venezuela and Honduras have reestablished diplomatic ties, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Palencia said on Friday.

"This great woman (Honduran President Xiomara Castro) ... could become the president due to democracy. Today, as diplomatic ties are restored, together we will define a clear pathway to Latin American and Caribbean unity between Venezuela and Honduras," Palencia said.

Castro, the first female president of Honduras, was officially sworn in on Thursday.

She won the presidential election in November 2021, marking the end of a 130-year rotation of power between the Libre and National Party.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was among the first leaders to congratulate Castro on the inauguration. After the ceremony, Castro and Palencia held a meeting.

Diplomatic ties between the countries were severed in 2010 after a coup against former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, Castro's husband.