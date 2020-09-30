UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Studying Use Of Various Cryptocurrencies In Trade Besides Petro - Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Venezuela Studying Use of Various Cryptocurrencies in Trade Besides Petro - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Venezuela is studying the possibility of using cryptocurrencies in trade, in addition to the national petro, these may be both private and state tools, President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Maduro is presenting an anti-sanction law in the Constituent National Assembly aimed at stimulating the development of various sectors of the country.

"The anti-sanction law is the first response... to give new strength to the use of petro and other cryptocurrencies, national and global, in domestic and foreign trade, so that all cryptocurrencies of the world, state and private, could be used. This is an important project that is under development," the president said.

His speech was broadcast on Twitter.

