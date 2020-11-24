UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 100,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Venezuela's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 100,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venezuela has exceeded 100,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest data, 308 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Venezuela in the past day, the total case tally now stands at 100,143, of which 4,285 cases are active.

Two people have died in the past 24 hours, and the overall death toll is 873. Nearly 95,000 people have recovered from the disease in the country since the start of the outbreak.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic.

Related Topics

World Died Venezuela March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

7 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

8 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

10 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

9 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.