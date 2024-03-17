Venezuela's Maduro Accepts Party Nomination, Will Seek Third Term
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 08:41 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday he will seek a third term in July 28 elections, from which the state apparatus has excluded his main rival -- the favorite in opinion polls.
"We'll go to a new victory," the 61-year-old said as he accepted his ruling PSUV party's official nomination to be its candidate, after 11 years in office marked by sanctions, economic collapse and accusations of widespread repression.
There was no challenger from within the "Chavista" movement, in power for 25 years and named for Maduro's popular predecessor Hugo Chavez.
"I am here for the people, that is why today, March 16 of this year, 2024, I accept the presidential candidacy for the elections of July 28," the incumbent said.
Maduro will have served 18 years as president of the once-prosperous South American country at the end of a third, successive term.
Since 2013, he has presided over a severe economic crisis, worsened by US sanctions, that has seen seven million people flee the country as GDP plummeted by 80 percent in a decade.
With backing from a system of political patronage, the military -- as well as Cuba, Russia and China -- he has consolidated power over parliament, the judiciary and other state institutions, and jailed and neutralized critics and challengers.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who polls show would beat the incumbent in a fair race, has been disqualified by Maduro-aligned courts on charges of corruption widely dismissed as spurious, and for supporting Western sanctions against the regime.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
More Stories From World
-
'Bloody' Ramadan Friday as Gaza strike kills 36 relatives8 minutes ago
-
Gaza truce efforts revived as first aid ship unloaded8 minutes ago
-
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro8 minutes ago
-
Police in standoff with suspect in two fatal US shootings9 minutes ago
-
Police operation in Haiti capital against 'Barbecue' gang9 minutes ago
-
Red Bull's descent into turmoil9 minutes ago
-
Niger breaks off military cooperation with US: govt9 minutes ago
-
Volcano erupts again on Iceland peninsula: Met office9 minutes ago
-
Senegal's Sonko takes election campaign to the south9 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results8 hours ago
-
Silva fires Man City into FA Cup semi-finals, Coventry stun Wolves8 hours ago
-
'No paradox': Putin voters convinced re-election will bring peace8 hours ago