Vice-Premiers Of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan To Meet In One Week - Putin

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Vice-premiers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in one week to discuss technical issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"We have now agreed that in the near future, in a week, I will now ask my colleagues to agree on this date - the vice-premiers of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian governments will meet and the unresolved issues will be solved," Putin said at a meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

