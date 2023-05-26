Vice-Premiers of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan to Meet In One Week - Putin

Vice-premiers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in one week to discuss technical issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Vice-premiers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in one week to discuss technical issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have now agreed that in the near future, in a week, I will now ask my colleagues to agree on this date - the vice-premiers of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian governments will meet and the unresolved issues will be solved," Putin said at a meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.