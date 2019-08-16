UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Receives First 787-10 Dreamliner Plane For Expanding Network - Boeing

Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Vietnam Airlines has confirmed delivery of the first of a fleet of eight leased 787-10 Dreamliner twin-engine airliners, Boeing announced in a press release.

"Boeing delivered the first of eight 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes to Vietnam Airlines today via lease from Air Lease Corporation," the release stated on Thursday.

"The Vietnamese flag carrier plans to put the 787-10... on the busiest routes in its expanding network."

Boeing described the 787-10 as the most efficient twin-aisle jet flying today and can cover more than 95 percent of twin-aisle routes, the release noted.

The aircraft will be fitted with Vietnam Airlines 367 seats (24 in business class and 343 in economy class) and has a range of 6,430 nautical miles (11,910 km).

