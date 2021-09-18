UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 9,373 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

Vietnam reports 9,373 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 9,373 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 9,360 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 9,373 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 9,360 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 677,023, with 16,857 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 4,237 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,877 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 939 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 448,368 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 14,903 from Friday, while over 33.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered 672,592 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Million

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new pr ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new president elected unopposed

50 seconds ago
 RPO, VC FJWU address police anti-women harassment ..

RPO, VC FJWU address police anti-women harassment cell's workshop

52 seconds ago
 China tightens approval of online training institu ..

China tightens approval of online training institutions

53 seconds ago
 SBP selection committee conducted athletics trials ..

SBP selection committee conducted athletics trials on merit

55 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 othe ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 others

8 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.