Visa Issues Unlikely to Be Focus of Putin-Biden Conversation - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The issues of the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and the issuance of visas, including for diplomats, are unlikely to be the focus of the upcoming conversation between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"I think that the presidents have more important issues in the foreground," he said.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that a video conference between the presidents could take place in the coming days, there is a specific date and time, it is necessary to wait for agreement with the US side.