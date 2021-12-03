UrduPoint.com

Visa Issues Unlikely To Be Focus Of Putin-Biden Conversation - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:58 PM

Visa Issues Unlikely to Be Focus of Putin-Biden Conversation - Source

The issues of the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and the issuance of visas, including for diplomats, are unlikely to be the focus of the upcoming conversation between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The issues of the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States and the issuance of visas, including for diplomats, are unlikely to be the focus of the upcoming conversation between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"I think that the presidents have more important issues in the foreground," he said.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that a video conference between the presidents could take place in the coming days, there is a specific date and time, it is necessary to wait for agreement with the US side.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States Agreement

Recent Stories

COAS emphasises for swiftly devising mechanism to ..

COAS emphasises for swiftly devising mechanism to channelise humanitarian aid to ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putting Together Set of Initiatives to ..

Biden Says Putting Together Set of Initiatives to Deter Putin From Invading Ukra ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, US Have No Draft on Restoration of Visa Is ..

Russia, US Have No Draft on Restoration of Visa Issuance - Source

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voic ..

Biden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Da ..

3 minutes ago
 Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain acro ..

Agri officials offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain across South Punjab

33 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of ..

Prime Minister for relocation of industries out of cities; promotion of electric ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.