Visiting Scholars Under BRI Program Embark On Year-long Training
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The inaugural cohort of visiting scholars under the Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program officially commenced their year-long research and training program in China.
The group consists of seven scholars from meteorological departments and research institutions in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Thailand, and Seychelles. Their focus areas include climatology, climate change, satellite remote sensing, disaster monitoring, meteorology, numerical weather prediction, urban meteorology, and aviation meteorology, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
The Belt and Road Meteorological Visiting Scholar Program was launched last September.
The program aims at joint cultivation of senior meteorological operational and management staff in satellite meteorology, numerical weather forecasting, climate change and disaster prevention and mitigation.
As per source from China Meteorological Administration (CMA), international training course on meteorology has been held consecutively since 2003, and so far China Meteorological Administration Training Centre (CMATC) - which is also designated as WMO Regional Training Centre in Beijing (WMO RTC-Beijing) - has carried out 86 international training courses benefiting a total of 1,368 trainees from more than 135 countries.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi tells ex-Taiwan leader 'external interference' cannot block unification22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani agronomy PhD works fertile land in China22 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition set for landslide in parliamentary election42 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says 'very tense' situation in flooded regions52 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition increases majority in election: exit polls1 hour ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'2 hours ago
-
Rescuers seek 4 missing after deadly Italy plant blast2 hours ago
-
Too busy for politics? S. Korea's young voters on what motivates them3 hours ago
-
China says 'highly concerned' over EU probe into wind turbine suppliers3 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy4 hours ago