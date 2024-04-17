Open Menu

Volcano Erupts In Indonesia, Alert Level Raised To Highest Point

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point

A volcano erupted several times in Indonesia's outermost region Wednesday, with authorities raising the alert level to its highest point after the dome spewed a column of smoke more than a mile into the sky and forced hundreds to evacuate

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A volcano erupted several times in Indonesia's outermost region Wednesday, with authorities raising the alert level to its highest point after the dome spewed a column of smoke more than a mile into the sky and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Mount Ruang, a stratovolcano in North Sulawesi province, first erupted at 9:45 pm on Tuesday (1345 GMT) and four times throughout Wednesday, the country's volcanology agency said.

The alert level for the volcano, which has a peak of 725 metres above sea level, was then raised on Wednesday evening from three to four, the highest possible level in the four-tiered system.

"Based on the result of visual and instrumental observation that showed an increase in volcanic activity, Mount Ruang's level was raised from Level 3 to Level 4," Hendra Gunawan, head of Indonesia's volcanology agency said in a statement late Wednesday.

Authorities also widened a four-kilometre exclusion zone to six kilometres on Wednesday evening around the crater. There were no reports of deaths or injuries, but more than 800 people were evacuated from two Ruang Island villages to nearby Tagulandang Island, which is located more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of provincial capital Manado, state agency Antara reported.

The volcanology agency said that residents of Tagulandang must be evacuated outside the six-kilometre radius by Wednesday evening.

Gunawan also warned local residents to "be on alert for the potential ejection of rocks, hot cloud discharges and tsunami caused by the collapse of the volcano's body into the sea," the statement said.

Ruang's initial eruption late Tuesday pushed an ash column two kilometres (1.2 miles) into the sky, with the second eruption pushing it to 2.5 kilometres, Muhammad Wafid, head of the geological agency said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

The volcanology agency said Tuesday that volcanic activity had increased at Ruang after two earthquakes in recent weeks.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

mrc-jfx/caw/

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Alert Manado Indonesia Japan From Asia

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education syste ..

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..

12 minutes ago
 Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-pres ..

Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight

12 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of ra ..

Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC

12 minutes ago
 PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion ..

PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair

12 minutes ago
 Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afgh ..

Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Wazi ..

12 minutes ago
 AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnersh ..

AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership

12 minutes ago
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge

Oil prices slide, stocks diverge

12 minutes ago
 FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues ..

FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperat ..

12 minutes ago
 AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns

AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns

12 minutes ago
 Khanzada calls for better public service delivery

Khanzada calls for better public service delivery

12 minutes ago
 Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tas ..

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum

53 minutes ago
 Women development imperative for sustainable econo ..

Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World