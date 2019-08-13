MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The decree by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on simplifying procedures for granting Ukrainian citizenship to Russians is absolute populism, it is obvious that the US State Department is behind this decision, Russian lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Tuesday.

Zelenskyy signed earlier in the day a decree easing the requirements for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship Russian nationals who are subject to "political prosecution." The simplified procedures will also be extended to foreigners and stateless persons who have been or are under contract military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or fought on the side of Kiev in the conflict in Donbas.

"There is no work in Ukraine, the standard of living is low, and when the president of Ukraine begins to invite citizens of other countries to a state where every sphere of life is in crisis, this is absolute populism," Volodin said in a comment posted on State Duma official website.

"It's obvious that the US State Department is behind this decision. Those who have violated the Russian laws, have embezzled funds and now want to escape punishment and receive political cover in the form of asylum, will be sent to Ukraine instead of the United States and Great Britain, where they will face an unenviable fate to sow discord and create tensions between our countries while abandoning their mother tongue and faith," he stressed.

According to Volodin, Ukraine was chosen by the United States as a country that, at the cost of its own stability, economy, and social status, assumed certain obligations to create problems and a source of tension in close proximity to Russia.