Vucic Urges West To Recall Albanian Mayors In Northern Kosovo, Withdraw Police Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Vucic Urges West to Recall Albanian Mayors in Northern Kosovo, Withdraw Police Forces

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged on Tuesday the ambassadors of five Western countries ” the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy ” and the head of the EU mission in Belgrade to influence Pristina to recall the Albanian mayors and withdraw police special forces from the north of the region.

"I spoke with the ambassadors of the Quint countries (the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy) about the current events in Kosovo and Metohija and noted that Pristina's unilateral steps lead to violence against the Serbs, which moves us away from peace and stability in the region. The urgent recall of false mayors and the withdrawal of the so-called police special forces of Pristina is a condition for maintaining peace in Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic wrote on social media.

