Washington Has Less Than 2 Hours To Fulfill Commitments On Syria - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States has an hour and a half left to fulfill all its recent commitments on Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"Literally, in order to accomplish what the United States pledged to do, they have one hour and 31 minutes left.

After one hour and 31 minutes, the very 120 hours that they took to complete everything that was written in those three paragraphs expire..." Shoigu said referring to a US-brokered truce deal between Syrian Kurds and Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an agreement on Syria during the six-hour talks in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier in the day.

According to the Russian and Turkish leaders, the joint memorandum will allow to resolve a rather urgent situation that has developed on the Syrian-Turkish border.

